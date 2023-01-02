Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $111.90 on Monday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $105.74 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.97.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,560 shares of company stock worth $2,829,478. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

