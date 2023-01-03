11,478 Shares in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.