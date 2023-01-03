17,800 Shares in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Purchased by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. NextDecade accounts for 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 133.3% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter worth $62,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter worth $1,110,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 9,569,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 82,978 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEXT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. 794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. NextDecade Co. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextDecade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

