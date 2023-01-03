1,786 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $141.79 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

