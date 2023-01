1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Update

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Insider Transactions at 1stdibs.Com

In other news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $39,146.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,882 shares in the company, valued at $815,606.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $39,146.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,055 shares of company stock worth $158,414. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 3.1 %

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

DIBS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. 120,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,620. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home d├ęcor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Further Reading

