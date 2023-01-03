1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Update

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Insider Transactions at 1stdibs.Com

In other news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $39,146.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,882 shares in the company, valued at $815,606.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $39,146.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,055 shares of company stock worth $158,414. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 3.1 %

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

DIBS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. 120,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,620. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Further Reading

