238,290 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 238,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,711,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $258.46 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

