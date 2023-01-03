31,770 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after buying an additional 59,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.98. 41,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,694. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.