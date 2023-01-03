35,198 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,684,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,309,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.47. 1,010,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,749,281. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

