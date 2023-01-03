4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Update

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDMT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $776,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,403,110.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ FDMT traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 303,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,472. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $668.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,331.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
