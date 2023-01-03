4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Update

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDMT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $776,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,403,110.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FDMT traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 303,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,472. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $668.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,331.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

