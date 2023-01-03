51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

COE stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.64.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

