65,055 Shares in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.22% of Relmada Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,185. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $38.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Insider Activity at Relmada Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa bought 55,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $116,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

