75,399 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,399 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000. Devon Energy comprises about 2.9% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after buying an additional 541,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,042,000 after purchasing an additional 159,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after purchasing an additional 799,535 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

DVN traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.70. 63,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,732,692. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.50. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

