7Pixels (7PXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $67.54 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.17 or 0.00025055 BTC on exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $67.54 million and approximately $32,964.28 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.24553468 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34,170.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

