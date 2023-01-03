8,388 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 136,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 86,298 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 75,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PKW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.56. 939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.54. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $98.02.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.