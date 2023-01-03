9,642 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in Mastercard by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 555,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Price Performance

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $348.32. 41,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $334.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.