Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Insider Davina Walter Acquires 5,415 Shares

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) insider Davina Walter acquired 5,415 shares of Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £4,981.80 ($6,002.17).

Shares of Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 90.80 ($1.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 83.20 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 104.50 ($1.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.01. The company has a market capitalization of £279.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

