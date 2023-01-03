Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 781,765 shares.The stock last traded at $23.47 and had previously closed at $22.98.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,106.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

