Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA) Short Interest Update

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Abri SPAC I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASPA remained flat at $10.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. 127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Abri SPAC I has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPA. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. CVI Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abri SPAC I by 12.6% during the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 200,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abri SPAC I by 1.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 415,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Abri SPAC I Company Profile

Abri SPAC I, Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on identifying companies that provides power transformation and technology in a range of managed industries, including financial/insurance services.

