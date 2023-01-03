Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance
AXDX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. 10,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,377. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $5.59.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
