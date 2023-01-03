Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

AXDX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. 10,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,377. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

About Accelerate Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 83.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,302,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 520,656 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.