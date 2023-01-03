Achain 24-Hour Volume Tops $96,312.51 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $96,312.51 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00027239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004433 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004325 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004926 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

