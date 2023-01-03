Achain (ACT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $137,714.86

Achain (ACT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $137,714.86 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004507 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004281 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004953 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

