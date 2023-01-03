Acme United Co. (ACU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Acme United has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Acme United Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.49. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 3.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACU shares. TheStreet cut Acme United from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acme United by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acme United by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Acme United by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acme United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Further Reading

