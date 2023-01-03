Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $1.25 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Adshares has a market cap of $44.25 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00007443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00027386 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004555 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002394 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000976 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,588 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

