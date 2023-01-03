Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Company Profile



Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

