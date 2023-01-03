AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASIX. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,297. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $478.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,046.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 373.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

