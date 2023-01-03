Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aequi Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ARBG remained flat at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 709. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Aequi Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.26.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aequi Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARBG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 23.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aequi Acquisition

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.