Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 926,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,878. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

