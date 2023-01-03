Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 64,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,428,970 shares.The stock last traded at $54.10 and had previously closed at $51.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AEM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

