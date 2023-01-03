Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Down 14.3% in December

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 968,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Agora during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Agora by 147.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Agora during the third quarter worth $94,000. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agora stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 14,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,314. Agora has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.20.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 66.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. Research analysts expect that Agora will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

