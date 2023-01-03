Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
