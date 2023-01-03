Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.