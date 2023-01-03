AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Update

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 22.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIRS. Piper Sandler cut AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at AirSculpt Technologies

In other news, Director Kenneth Higgins purchased 15,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,351.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dennis Dean bought 33,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,593. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Higgins bought 15,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,351.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 198,000 shares of company stock worth $611,850. Insiders own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AirSculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.24 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

