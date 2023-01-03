Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.73 and last traded at $50.73. 13,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,106,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKRO. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $71,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,271,829 shares in the company, valued at $142,324,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $796,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $176,362.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $71,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,324,561.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,837,032 shares of company stock worth $79,762,106. Corporate insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,797,000 after buying an additional 1,007,122 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after buying an additional 770,924 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,315,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 698.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 455,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

