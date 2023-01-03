Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile



Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

