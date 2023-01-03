ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,800 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 811,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ALLETE by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in ALLETE by 10.2% in the third quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,712,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,677,000 after acquiring an additional 79,295 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ALLETE by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,387,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ALE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ALLETE from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ALLETE from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

ALLETE Price Performance

NYSE:ALE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.51. 7,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,673. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

