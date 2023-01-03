AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 452.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 129,475 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 28.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 96,755 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AFB traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. 131,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

