Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $78.68 million and $14.24 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.53 or 0.01491125 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008611 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017813 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00034296 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.66 or 0.01737872 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.