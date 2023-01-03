AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.96

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 148564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

AltC Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,159,000. Mangrove Partners grew its stake in AltC Acquisition by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 300,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in AltC Acquisition by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,300,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after purchasing an additional 801,538 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.