Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Up 10.2% in December

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,580,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 67,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 618.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 119,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after buying an additional 102,945 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 12,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $10,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

AMZN stock opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $873.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

