American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 68,175.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QCON traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.96. 3,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16.

