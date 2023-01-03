American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.80. 6,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,269. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

