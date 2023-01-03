Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) is Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,939,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,792 shares during the quarter. Americas Silver comprises approximately 3.8% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Americas Silver were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Americas Silver by 15.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Americas Silver Corp has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Americas Silver from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

