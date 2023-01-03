AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 1,123,931 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 154.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123,931 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.41% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $60,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 230,890 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 164,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 3.4 %

WPM stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 52,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,643. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

