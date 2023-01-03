AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,334 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $20,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

MPC stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.68. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $127.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

