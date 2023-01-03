AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,035 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.05% of Newmont worth $16,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Newmont by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 589,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,855,000 after acquiring an additional 236,011 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,370,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.22. 187,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,117,190. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,442. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.