AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $14.76 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $14,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 36.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 23.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,582. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

