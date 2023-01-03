AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $29.31 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

CB stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $223.05.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.