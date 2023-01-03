AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $32.96 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102,739 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $32,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,535. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

