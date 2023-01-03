AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $68.42 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218,140 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $68,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $107,673,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.58. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

