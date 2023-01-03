AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 21,648 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 438,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,648 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $52,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,508. The company has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.08.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

