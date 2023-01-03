AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 436,909 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.12% of Morgan Stanley worth $157,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 342,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,025,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,842,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 32,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.7% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Citigroup raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.70. 28,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,530. The stock has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

